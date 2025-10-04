Five lowest scores in Women's ODI World Cup: Pakistan miss the top spot by a whisker

From Netherlands Women to Denmark Women meet the five teams with the lowest scores in the Women's ODI World Cup. These five teams couldn't even reach the 50-run mark in their given quota of 50 overs.
A tough outing for the Netherlands in Deventer, as they were bowled out for just 22 runs by West Indies in the 2008 World Cup.
Pakistan Women were dismissed for only 27 runs in Hyderabad by a strong Australian bowling attack during the 1997 World Cup.
In 1993, New Zealand bowled out the Netherlands for just 40 runs in Lindfield, making it one of the lowest scores in tournament history.
West Indies struggled badly in Loughborough as England bowled them out for just 41 runs in the 2008 World Cup.
Denmark Women couldn’t handle England’s bowling in Haarlem and were bowled out for only 47 runs in their 1991 World Cup clash.