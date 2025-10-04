LOGIN
Five lowest scores in Women's ODI World Cup: Pakistan miss the top spot by a whisker

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 19:22 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 19:22 IST

From Netherlands Women to Denmark Women meet the five teams with the lowest scores in the Women's ODI World Cup. These five teams couldn't even reach the 50-run mark in their given quota of 50 overs.

1. Netherlands Women – 22 all out vs West Indies (2008)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Netherlands Women – 22 all out vs West Indies (2008)

A tough outing for the Netherlands in Deventer, as they were bowled out for just 22 runs by West Indies in the 2008 World Cup.

Pakistan Women – 27 all out vs Australia (1997)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pakistan Women – 27 all out vs Australia (1997)

Pakistan Women were dismissed for only 27 runs in Hyderabad by a strong Australian bowling attack during the 1997 World Cup.

Netherlands Women – 40 all out vs New Zealand (1993)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Netherlands Women – 40 all out vs New Zealand (1993)

In 1993, New Zealand bowled out the Netherlands for just 40 runs in Lindfield, making it one of the lowest scores in tournament history.

West Indies Women – 41 all out vs England (2008)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

West Indies Women – 41 all out vs England (2008)

West Indies struggled badly in Loughborough as England bowled them out for just 41 runs in the 2008 World Cup.

Denmark Women – 47 all out vs England (1991)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Denmark Women – 47 all out vs England (1991)

Denmark Women couldn’t handle England’s bowling in Haarlem and were bowled out for only 47 runs in their 1991 World Cup clash.

