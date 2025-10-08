LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Highest ODI score by a visiting batter in Australia - Rohit better than Virat Kohli and AB de Villers

Highest ODI score by a visiting batter in Australia - Rohit better than Virat Kohli and AB de Villers

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 18:14 IST

Australia has always been a difficult place for batters to score runs but some of the visiting batters have breached that barrier to play some great knocks. Check list of batters with highest ODI score in Australia, featuring Rohit Sharma, AB de Villers and Virat Kohli.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 215
1 / 6
(Photograph: ICC)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 215

Ex-West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record of highest ODI score by a visiting batter in Australia. Gayle had hit 215 vs Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup 2015.

Jason Roy (England) - 180
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jason Roy (England) - 180

England batter Jason Roy is second on the list with 180 runs in January 2018 against Australia.

Rohit Sharma (India) - 171 not out
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 171 not out

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 171 not out against Australia. It also the highest unbeaten ODI score by a visiting batter Down Under.

AB de Villers (South Africa) - 162 not out
4 / 6
(Photograph: ICC)

AB de Villers (South Africa) - 162 not out

Former Protea great AB de Villiers is fourth on the list with 162 not out against West Indies in ODI World Cup 2015. It is the same innings during which AB hit the then fastest 100 and the fastest 150 in ODIs.

Tilakratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 161 not out
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilakratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 161 not out

Former Sri Lanka opener Tilakratne Dilshan completes the top five with 161 not out scored against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2015.

Virat Kohli (India) - 133 not out
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - 133 not out

India batter Virat Kohli had hit his highest ODI score of 133 not out in Australia during 2012 tri-series against Sri Lanka.

Trending Photo

Karwa Chauth 2025: Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty, 7 Bollywood-inspired looks to steal this festive season
8

Karwa Chauth 2025: Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty, 7 Bollywood-inspired looks to steal this festive season

From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI ducks
5

From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI ducks

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 active Indians batters with most 50+ ODI scores
5

From Virat Kohli to Shubman Gill, 5 active Indians batters with most 50+ ODI scores

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 active Indian batters with highest individual ODI score
5

From Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill, 5 active Indian batters with highest individual ODI score

Top 10 cars Indians are buying this Diwali 2025
10

Top 10 cars Indians are buying this Diwali 2025