/Highest ODI score by a visiting batter in Australia - Rohit better than Virat Kohli and AB de Villers

Australia has always been a difficult place for batters to score runs but some of the visiting batters have breached that barrier to play some great knocks. Check list of batters with highest ODI score in Australia, featuring Rohit Sharma, AB de Villers and Virat Kohli.
Ex-West Indies batter Chris Gayle holds the record of highest ODI score by a visiting batter in Australia. Gayle had hit 215 vs Zimbabwe in ODI World Cup 2015.
England batter Jason Roy is second on the list with 180 runs in January 2018 against Australia.
Former India skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with 171 not out against Australia. It also the highest unbeaten ODI score by a visiting batter Down Under.
Former Protea great AB de Villiers is fourth on the list with 162 not out against West Indies in ODI World Cup 2015. It is the same innings during which AB hit the then fastest 100 and the fastest 150 in ODIs.
Former Sri Lanka opener Tilakratne Dilshan completes the top five with 161 not out scored against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup 2015.
India batter Virat Kohli had hit his highest ODI score of 133 not out in Australia during 2012 tri-series against Sri Lanka.