IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah joins Virat, Rohit's elite club as India continue dominance over West Indies

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has added another big record to his name. The Indian fast bowler has now become the first Indian seamer to play 50 matches in each format of international cricket: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. With this, Bumrah joins an elite list that includes Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.

The 31-year-old reached this landmark when he named in the Playing XI for the Delhi Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Earlier, Bumrah had also become the fastest Indian bowler to claim 50 Test wickets at home, achieving the feat in just 1,747 balls during his spell of 3/42 in the first Test.

Bumrah - Leader for India with the ball

Since making his debut in 2016, Bumrah has been India’s go-to bowler in all conditions. Known for his unique action, sharp accuracy, and pinpoint yorkers, he has often led India’s attack with both the new and old ball.

In 49 Tests before this match, he has picked 222 wickets at an average of 19.81, including 15 five-wicket hauls. In ODIs, he has taken 149 wickets at 23.55, while in T20Is, he has grabbed 96 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.85.

Across the three formats, Bumrah now has a total of 467 international wickets, proof of his consistency and impact across levels. What stands out is how he has evolved from being India’s white-ball specialist to one of the most complete fast bowlers in world cricket today.

The list of Indian players to feature in 50 or more matches in each format is short. Apart from Bumrah, only Virat Kohli (550 matches), MS Dhoni (538), Rohit Sharma (499), Ravindra Jadeja (364), and R Ashwin (287) have done it.