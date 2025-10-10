/Watch: Indian team celebrates Shubman Gill's priceless moment, finally wins toss on seventh attempt

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill received a priceless reception on the morning of the opening day of the Delhi Test against the West Indies. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the second Test on Friday (Oct 10), Shubman won his first toss for India as the captain of the Test. This came on his seventh attempt, having gone six matches without winning a toss. His first win of the flip saw India decide to bat first as they looked to clean sweep the West Indies in the two-match Test series.

Shubman wins toss

Having lost all tosses in the England series, Lady Luck did not shine well for Shubman in the Ahmedabad Test. Despite this unfortunate record with the toss, Shubman helped India win three matches and draw two while losing only once. However, that jinx was broken on Friday as he won the flip of the coin against the West Indies for the first time.

India go unchanged

Having won by an impressive 140 runs and an innings, India will close the series before the all-important series against Australia. India have made a mixed start to the WTC 2025-27 campaign, having won three matches so far and lost two. The sole draw came against England in the Manchester Test in July. The unchanged Playing XI also means the likes of N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna had to settle for a place on the bench.

Kuldeep Yadav also got back-to-back games, having been benched in all five matches of the England tour. Dhruv Jurel retained his place as first-choice wicketkeeper with Rishabh Pant not part of the squad.

India vs West Indies Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.