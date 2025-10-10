/IND vs WI: India name unchanged Playing XI as hosts eye clean sweep in Delhi

India named an unchanged Playing XI for the second Test match against the West Indies as the hosts eye a clean sweep in the two-match series. Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the hosts showed faith in the same XI that won in Ahmedabad. This also meant that management retained faith in Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 despite his recent struggles. India currently lead the series 1-0 and another win will see them build momentum in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

India go unchanged

Having won by an impressive 140 runs and an innings, India will close the series before the all-important series against Australia. India have made a mixed start to the WTC 2025-27 campaign, having won three matches so far and lost two. The sole draw came against England in the Manchester Test in July. The unchanged Playing XI also means the likes of N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna had to settle for a place on the bench.

Kuldeep Yadav also got back-to-back games, having been benched in all five matches of the England tour. Dhruv Jurel retained his place as first-choice wicketkeeper with Rishabh Pant not part of the squad.

India eye WTC run

The focus will be to inflict a clean sweep and strengthen their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. A win for India will see them strengthen their place in the standings, but they will stay in third place. India will have a win percentage of 61.90, with Australia and Sri Lanka to take the top spot.

India vs West Indies Playing XI

India(Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies(Playing XI): John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.