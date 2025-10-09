/India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Pitch and weather report for Arun Jaitley Stadium

India will aim for a clean sweep when they face West Indies in the second and final Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday (Oct 10). The first Test in Ahmedabad turned into a one-sided affair, with the hosts crushing the visitors by an innings and 140 runs. Now, with momentum firmly on their side, India will look to wrap up the series 2-0 and mark their first home Test series win under Shubman Gill’s captaincy.

For the West Indies, after a disappointing outing in Ahmedabad, the visitors will need a massive improvement with the bat to challenge India and level the series. Their top order collapsed against India’s spin attack, and handling spin on a turning Delhi track will be an even greater challenge.

Before the action begins, let’s take a look at the pitch and weather conditions for the second Test.

India vs West Indies: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) is expected to be made of black soil, which traditionally offers turn and low bounce as the match progresses. Spinners are likely to play a major role from Day 2 onwards. This should work perfectly in India’s favour, with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar expected to trouble the Windies batters.

India vs West Indies: Weather Report

Delhi is expected to witness pleasant weather for the duration of the Test. According to AccuWeather, play will begin in sunny conditions with temperatures around 27°C, rising to about 29°C in the afternoon. There’s no major threat of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted contest.

IND vs WI Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy