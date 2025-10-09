/Five highest ODI totals in Australia: No spot for India, South Africa feature twice

As India and Australia gear up for a thrilling three-match ODI series, let's glance at the five highest ODI totals on Australian soil.
Australia posted a mammoth 431/2 in Mackay and bundled South Africa out for 155. Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 141 and was named ‘Player of the Match.’
Australia yet again posted a big total of 417/6 and bundled Afghanistan out for 142. David Warner shone with 178 and was named ‘Player of the Match.’
During the ICC Men's World Cup 2015 in Australia, South Africa posted 411/4 and bowled out Ireland for 210. Hashim Amla led the charge with 124 and was the ‘Player of the Match.’
Once again, during the 2015 ODI World Cup, South Africa made 408/5 and skittled West Indies for 151. AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 162 off 66 balls earned him Player of the Match.
During the last-white ball tour of India in Australia, the Kangaroos scored 389/4 and restricted India to 338/9. Steven Smith starred with 104 and two catches and was named Player of the Match.