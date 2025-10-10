Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy to keep 2027 World Cup hopes alive - Report

Former India captains and legendary batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to return to the squad for the ODI series against Australia, which starts on October 19. The duo was named in the Indian squad last week, but could have to flex their muscle if they want to keep their hopes alive for a place in the ODI World Cup in 2027. According to reports, the duo is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 (India’s premier domestic 50-over competition).

Rohit, Virat to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

"Between the last ODI against South Africa on December 6 at Visakhapatnam and the first ODI against New Zealand at Vadodara on January 11, there is a gap of five weeks.

"The Vijay Hazare Trophy starts on December 24. There will be six rounds of games for Mumbai (December 24, 26, 29, 31, Jan 3, 6, 8). Rohit will be expected to at least play three rounds before linking up with the squad. Ditto for Virat," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Virat and Rohit have not played for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai in March. The duo announced their Test retirement in May, meaning they were unavailable for the Test series against England in June and July. They had already announced their T20I retirements after the T20 World Cup in 2024.