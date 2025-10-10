IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams statement ton in Delhi as hosts dominate Day 1

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a statement hundred in the second Test match against the West Indies in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday (Oct 10). Jaiswal, who was snubbed for the Asia Cup 2025 despite impressing in the shorter format, gave a fitting reply to the selectors. While Jaiswal scored his ton, India yet again dominated the visitors as they made a solid start to the second Test in Delhi.

Jasiwal slams ton in second Test

Having made headlines for getting snubbed in the Asia Cup 2025, the Mumbai batter was not holding back as he scored his seventh Test ton. Having made a slow start and giving a good helping hand, Jaiswal’s hundred came in the second session of the day while Sai Sudharsan was batting at the other end. It took Jaiswal 145 balls to complete the ton, which consisted of 16 fours.

At tea break, India were 220/1 with Jaiswal batting unbeaten on 111 while Sudharsan was on 72. The pair at the time of writing had put up an unbeaten stand of 162 runs for the second wicket. KL Rahul was dismissed for a well-made 38 off 54 earlier, having failed to judge the flight of the ball.

Earlier, having lost all tosses so far as Test captain, Lady Luck was in Shubman Gill’s favour as he won the toss for the first time on Friday. India went with an unchanged Playing XI, meaning the management retained faith in Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 despite his recent struggles. India currently lead the series 1-0 and another win will see them build momentum in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

For Jaiswal he will feature in the white-ball series against Australia as he will be part of the ODI set-up. However, he is still not in contention for a place in the T20I side as Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are preferred in the opener’s capacity.