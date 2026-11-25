England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, who wears Zinedine Zidane's iconic number 5 for Los Blancos, says that the former French star is better than him in all ways. The comments came after Bellingham scored a sensational goal in the Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday (Nov 24). Bellingham's goal started a stunning turnaround for Real Madrid, who were trailing 0-1 at half-time. After Bellingham scored the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, Real Madrid crushed the Dutch opponents and won the match 5-1. For Jose Mourinho's side, Federico Valverde (50'), Kylian Mbappe (64', 84'), and Vinicius Junior (87') scored the goals apart from Bellingham.

Bellingham nets stunner against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League

Bellingham scored the goal from outside the box after a couple of juggles after receiving the pass and then finished with a slice off his boot, which went straight into the net. Have a look at the goal below:

"I do things that you guys think are similar to Zidane, but he was much better than me," Bellingham told reporters after the match.

With the win, Real Madrid maintained their 100 per cent start in the Champions League, in which they are provisional leaders as well.

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Mourinho heaps praise on Bellingham

Real Madrid coach Mourinho was full of praise for Bellingham after the win and called him the 'best midfielder in the world.'

"I think the main figure responsible for what Jude is today is Jude, and his teammates. I try to help a little," said Mourinho after the match.

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"He’s an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything - he has physicality, he has technique, he has tactical understanding of the game, he has ambition, he has absolutely everything and today, obviously not by himself, but he changed the direction of the match," he added.

Mourinho heaps praise on Bellingham Real Madrid coach Mourinho was full of praise for Bellingham after the win and called him the 'best midfielder in the world.' Real Madrid coach Mourinho was full of praise for Bellingham after the win and called him the 'best midfielder in the world.'

"I think the main figure responsible for what Jude is today is Jude, and his teammates. I try to help a little," said Mourinho after the match.