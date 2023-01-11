Australian Open 2023 Schedule: AO 2023 Dates, Time, Venue, Draws, Prize Money, tickets online, Live Streaming

Australian Open 2023 Schedule: Australian Open is just around the corner and all the Tennis stars have their eyes on the calendar. The first four Grand Slam events of the year will be held from 16 January to 29 January at Melbourne Park. It features men's and women's singles, mixed doubles, and junior championships. Novak Djokovic has been the most successful player at the Australian Open and has won a total of nine titles in the singles category till now. Notably, the two-time champion of the women's singles event, Naomi Osaka will miss the 2023 edition.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming event:

The Australian Open is the first of the year's four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. The others are the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. This will be the 111th edition of the tennis tournament will since 1905.

Australian Open 2023 Full Schedule:

Day 1 • Monday 16 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Day 3 • Wednesday 18 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Doubles

Women's Doubles

Day 4 • Thursday 19 January- Start of Round 1

Mixed Doubles

Day 6 • Saturday 21 January- Start of Round 1

Junior Boy's Singles

Junior Girl's Singles

Legends' Doubles Exhibition

Day 7 • Sunday 22 January- Start of Round 1

Junior Boy's Doubles

Junior Girl's Doubles

Day 9 • Tuesday 24 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Wheelchair Singles

Women's Wheelchair Singles

Quad Wheelchair Singles

Quarter Finals

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Day 10 • Wednesday 25 January- Start of Round 1

Men's Wheelchair Doubles

Women's Wheelchair Doubles

Quad Wheelchair Doubles

Quarter Finals

Men's Singles

Women's Singles

Day 11 • Thursday 26 January- Start of Semifinals

Women's Singles

Day 12 • Friday 27 January- Start of Semifinals

Men's Singles

Day 13 • Saturday 28 January- Finals

Women's Singles

Day 14 • Sunday 29 January- Finals

Men's Singles Final

Men's Singles

Where to watch all the matches of the Australian Open 2023 Live?

Sony Pictures Networks India will continue to broadcast the Australian Open from 2023. With this, the broadcaster will have TV and digital rights for the global sporting event across the Indian subcontinent including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The grand slam will be available on SPN’s sports channels as well as live-streamed on its OTT platform SonyLIV.

People outside India can watch and stream live action every day at Melbourne Park with Eurosport, the Eurosport App and discovery+.

Australian Open 2023 Prize Money:

At the 2023 Australian Open, players will compete for a record prize pool of A$76.5 million (a 3.4 per cent increase from 2022), with men's and women's champions pocketing AU$2.975 million, and a first-round loss netting AU$106,250.

SINGLES (all A$)

Winner- $2,975,000

Runner-up $1,625,000

Semifinalists- $925,000

Quarterfinalists- $555,250

Round of 16- $338,250

Round of 32- $227,925

Round of 64- $158,850

First Round- $106,250

QUALIFYING SINGLES

Round of 32- $55,150

Round of 64- $36,575

First Round- $26,000

DOUBLES (per team)

Winner- $695,000

Runner-up $370,000

Semifinalists- $210,000

Quarterfinalists- $116,500

Round of 16- $67,250

Round of 32- $46,500

First Round- $30,975

MIXED DOUBLES (per team)

Winner- $157,750

Runner-up- $89,450

Semifinalists- $47,500

Quarterfinalists- $25,250

Round of 16- $12,650

First Round- $6,600



A recap of the Australian Open 2022 event

The previous year's event saw Rafael Nadal win his second Australian Open Men's singles title over Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. Ashleigh Barty won her first Australian Open title in straight sets over Danielle Collins in the Women's category. Notably, Barty has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

Who has won the Australian Open title most times?

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds the most Australian Open titles (9) in the men's singles category. He is followed by Roger Federer and Roy Emerson, both of whom have won six times.

Margaret Court of Australia leads the women's singles chart with 11 titles. Serena Williams of the United States follows the Australian legend on the list with seven titles.

Big names missing out of the Australia Open 2023

Osaka withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open without giving a reason. Venus Williams of the United States will also miss the event due to an unspecified injury. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain has been ruled out due to a leg injury. Simona Halep, a former world number one and Romanian professional, will also miss out after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Some of the best players to look out for at the Australian Open 2023

Djokovic has been in excellent form recently, and many expect him to win his 10th Australian Open title as well. Other notable contenders for the men's singles title include Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Dmitry Medvedev.