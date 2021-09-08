Watch | Taliban Education Minister says PhD and Master's degrees worthless, mullahs greatest without them

Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir, the Taliban government's Minister of Education, has declared that PhD and master's degrees are not useful because mullahs do not have them, even though they are "the greatest of all."

A video of Afghanistan's Education Minister is now being widely shared on Twitter, wherein he is seen talking of education policy and of master's degrees and PhD.

"No PhD degree, master's degree is valuable today. You see that the Mullahs and Taliban that are in power, have no PhD, MA, or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all, " Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir is heard saying in the video. The remarks, as expected, drew huge criticism.



On Tuesday, the Taliban announced a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with high-profile Taliban members sharing crucial posts, including the interior minister, who is a specially designated global terrorist of the dangerous Haqqani Network.



Mullah Hasan, the head of the Taliban's influential decision-making body, the 'Rehbari Shura,' will serve as Acting Prime Minister, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy in the "new Islamic government," according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.



Meanwhile, since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, female and male university students have been divided in a class by curtains.

As institutions around the country started classes following the Taliban takeover and the withdrawal of US troops, photos of students being segregated emerged.

