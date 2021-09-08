Taliban fighter points gun at Afghan woman protesting against non-inclusive government

Afghan women battling for basic rights chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and protested against new government formation by the Taliban in which 17 out of the 33 members are a part of the United Nations terror list.

Guns pointed at women

Afghans who enjoyed major progress in education and civil liberties over the 20 years of US-backed government remain fearful of Taliban intentions and daily protests have continued since the Taliban takeover, challenging the new rulers.

But as the Taliban transition from militant force to governing power, they face a growing number of protests against their rule, with two people attending a demonstration shot dead in the western city of Herat.

(Photograph:Reuters)