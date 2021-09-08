Taliban government: Sirajuddin Haqqani on FBI wanted list, other key members on UN blacklist

Taliban on Tuesday announced its government which included several listed individuals in the terrorist list.

Those listed in the terrorist list included Afghanistan's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Khalil Haqqani who was named minister of refugees. The Haqqani Network was categorised as a terrorist group by the United States.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is one of the FBI's most wanted men due to his links in suicide attacks and Al Qaeda ties. Abdul Ghani Baradar was named the Taliban government's new deputy of state.

Watch:

Baradar was earlier arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan in 2010 and had become the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha after his release in 2018 as he spearheaded the talks with the US government with the former Trump administration.

Muhammad Hassan Akhund was named the head of state, he was earlier blacklisted by the UN. At least five of the newly appointed members are on the UN-designated list of terrorists. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is on the UN-sanctioned list.

Abdul Salam Hanafi was also named the deputy head of state. He is the second deputy prime minister after Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, is the son of Taliban's founder Mullah Omar, was named the defence minister.

Haibatullah Akhundzada is a hardline cleric whose son was a suicide bomber. Akhundzada was an early member. He had served as the chief of the Taliban's justice system. In 2001, in the wake of the US invasion of Afghanistan and the ouster of the Taliban after the September 11 attacks, Akhundzada had reportedly fled to Pakistan where he taught and preached at a mosque for 15 years.

Sirajuddin Haqqani was wanted by the US in connection with a deadly 2008 attack on a Kabul hotel. Mullah Hasan Akhund, an ethnic Pashtun from the southern Afghan province of Kandahar has been named as prime minister.

Akhund like many in the Taliban leadership derives much of his prestige from his close link to the movement's late founder Mullah Omar. Akhund is long time chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body Rehbari Shura. He was the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister when the Taliban were last in power and like many of the incoming cabinet is under UN sanctions.

Akhund is believed to be at least in his mid-60s and possibly older. Khairallah Khairkhawa was named the minister for information and culture and Amir Muttaqi will be the new foreign affairs minister.

Din Muhammad Hanif was named the minister for economic affairs. Noor Muhammad Saqib has been named the minister of Hajj affairs and Mullah Fazil Mazloom, the deputy defence minister. Noorullah Nuri was named the minister for borders and tribal affairs

Abdul Haq Wasiq is the new intelligence chief and Abdul Latif Mansoor was named the minister for water and power.

Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai was named the deputy foreign minister. Essa Akhund who was earlier the minister for water and power holds the same portfolio in the government. Najibullah Haqqani was named the minister for communications

and Rehmatullah Najeeb was named as the deputy intelligence chief.

(With inputs from Agencies)