Paying homage to old guard, Taliban name caretaker Afghanistan cabinet

In order to pay homage to the old guard of the group, The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet. It has given top posts to Taliban personalities, who dominated the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition and its Afghan government allies.

The Interim Prime Minister will be Mullah Hasan Akhund, who had headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who led talks with the United States and signed the deal that led to America's final withdrawal from Afghanistan, will be one of Akhund's two deputies.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made the announcement. Mullah Yaqub, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named defence minister.

The position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the feared Haqqani network.

"The cabinet is not complete, it is just acting," Mujahid said at the Government Information and Media Centre in Kabul. "We will try to take people from other parts of the country."

Amir Khan Muttaqi, a Taliban negotiator in Doha and member of the first regime's cabinet, was named foreign minister.

In the lineup, there was no evidence of non-Taliban representation, which was a big demand of the international community.

