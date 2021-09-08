Taliban government lists agenda on Sharia law, media quality & foreign policy

With the new government in place in Afghanistan, the Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that the government will work towards upholding Sharia law.

"In the future, all matters of governance and life in Afghanistan will be regulated by the laws of the Holy Sharia," Akhundzada said in a statement.

Akhundzada added that the new leadership would ensure peace and development and that the Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone. The Taliban leader also asserted that all will take part in strengthening the system and will rebuild the war-torn country.

In Pics: Taliban fighter points gun at Afghan woman protesting against non-inclusive government

"I assure all the countrymen that the figures will work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and Sharia law in the country. The Islamic Emirate has no problem with anyone. Everyone will take part in strengthening the system and Afghanistan and in this way, we will rebuild our war-torn country," Akhundzada said.

Watch:

On the foreign policy, the statement said Afghanistan wants a healthy relationship with the world based on mutual respect while adding that it was committed to upholding all international laws and treaties not in conflict with Islamic law. It also assured that the country will not be used to harm any other country and promised safety for foreign diplomats, NGOs and businesses in the country.

Also Read: In govt, Sirajuddin Haqqani on FBI wanted list

The new government also promised to work towards improving media quality in the country and said that it is their duty to have impartiality in broadcasts but with the caveat that it should be in line with both Islamic law and take into account "national interests".

The 33 member Taliban cabinet has one Uzbek - Abdul Salam Hanafi who is the deputy head of state and two Tjiks - Qari Fasih, the Army chief and Qari Din Muhammad Hanif, the economic affairs minister.

The 33 member Taliban cabinet has 1 Uzbek - Abdul Salam Hanafi, The deputy head of State and 2 Tajiks - Qari Fasih, the Army Chief and Qari Din Muhammad Hanif, The Economic Affairs minister - the inclusivity as per Taliban. #Afghanistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) September 8, 2021 ×

There was no mention of any policies towards women's rights in Akhundzada's statement even as the Taliban promised an inclusive government none of the government appointees were women.

In fact, all the top positions were handed to leaders from the Taliban and the Haqqani Network which is the most violent branch of the Taliban known for devastating suicide attacks.

In Herat, demonstrators marched and waved the Afghan flag as some chanted "freedom". Two people were reportedly killed as the Taliban dispersed the crowd.

In Kabul, there were anti-Pakistan protests as Taliban guards fired shots to disperse the crowds. There were no reports of any casualties, however, the Taliban warned the public against taking to the streets saying that until the laws for protests have been explained no one should protest.

(With inputs from Agencies)