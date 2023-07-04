Pakistan gives extra power to NAB, the anti-graft body probing Imran Khan

Pakistan has issued a presidential ordinance to grant the country's anti-graft watchdog, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), extra powers, said Pakistani media on Tuesday (July 4). The NAB is currently investigating a case involving former PM Imran Khan. Pakistani media said that the ordinance was moved during the night.

Khan, the country's main opposition leader who has faced a string of cases since being ousted from power last year, was arrested in the graft case in May, which led to violent protests across the country. He was later released on bail.

The fresh legal tweak grants the NAB power to issue detention as well as arrest warrants if the suspects did not co-operate to an investigation, said Geo News.

The move has come just hours before Khan and his wife were due to appear before the NAB in Islamabad and at hearings in other cases.

Through an ordinance, the government can quickly pass a law when the parliament is not in session. However, the assembly needs to endorse the law within 90 days. Parliament prorogued Pakistan's parliament was in session but it was prorogued on Monday through a government notification. The notification was uploaded on its website. The ordinance was issued Monday night.

The government officials have alleged that Imran Khan and his wife received land which was worth millions of dollars as a bribe.

It has been alleged that the bribe from a real estate tycoon Malik Riaz through a charitable trust.

Khan and his aides, as well as the tycoon, have previously denied any wrongdoing.

Khan and his party have faced a country-wide crackdown after the violence that followed his arrest, that included the ransacking of military installations. Hundreds of supporters and dozens of leaders were detained, and many have left his party.

