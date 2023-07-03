Pakistan prison break: 13 escape from jail near Afghan border, one shot dead by police

In a major prison break incident in Pakistan, 13 inmates from a prison in Balochistan, a province with decades of ongoing history of insurgency for separatism from the South Asian nation, escaped from a jail. At least one prisoner is reported to have died in the sequence of events due to police's firing, according to CNN.

The prison break has been described as dramatic and tragic in the initial reports that have emerged from the South Asian nation. Pakistan prison break: How did it happen? According to Muhammad Naeem Achakzai, the district officer, cited by the CNN, the incident unfolded when seventeen prisoners, who had been taken out of their cells for morning prayers at Chaman district jail, turned against their guards.

They reportedly overpowered two officers on duty. The prisoners then seized their firearms, leading to violent confrontation.

"The prisoners launched an attack, injuring three officers," Achakzai was quoted as saying by the CNN.

In response, the police opened fire, resulting in the death of one inmate and injuring two others. One prisoner later surrendered, thirteen individuals managed to escape. Who were the prisoners? Achakzai further told CNN that all the prisoners were awaiting trial for various alleged offenses, including murder, robbery, and drug possession.

The prison is situated on Taj Road, a bustling area in Chaman district, just three kilometers away from the Afghan border. Prisoners suspected to have fled to Afghanistan Given the proximity to Pakistan's disputed border with Afghanistan, reports said that there is a possibility that the escaped prisoners may have fled to Afghanistan.

Consequently, officers are conducting patrols in the border areas.

Typically, the prison has around 25 officers on duty; however, during the week of the incident, there was a reduced police presence due to the Eid al-Adha, one of the significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

Following the escape, Chaman police have suspended ten officials, including three police officers who were stationed at the jail, Achakzai confirmed to CNN.

