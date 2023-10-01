Top 10 world news: Suicide bomb attack close to Turkish parliament, Spain nightclub catches fire, & more

A suicide bombing near the Turkish Parliament shocked the country as one attacker involved in the incident died while another one was neutralised by security forces. In southeastern Spain, a nightclub in Murcia came under a devastating fire resulting in the loss of at least 13 lives.

Additionally, in Warsaw, Poland, a massive gathering of hundreds of thousands of individuals took place on Sunday (Oct 1) ahead of a crucial upcoming election scheduled for October 15. Donald Tusk of the opposition political party Civic Platform addressed the gathered crowd and said, "Big change is coming. This is a sign of Poland’s rebirth."

Two suicide bombers launched an attack near the Turkish Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs building on Sunday (Oct 1) in Ankara, the officials said. While one of the terrorists died in the explosion, the other was gunned down by security officers.

At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a nightclub on Sunday morning in Murcia in southeastern Spain. The death toll is likely to increase, emergency services warned.

Hundreds of thousands of individuals gathered in Warsaw, Poland's capital city on Sunday (Oct 1) in the lead-up to a crucial election in Poland due to be held on October 15.

Kevin McCarthy's position as the speaker of the US House of Representatives is hanging by a thread as a rebel faction within his own Republican party is calling out to oust him. The brewing storm within the GOP erupted after McCarthy's move to ram through a stopgap funding bill mere moments before the federal agencies were on the brink of shutdown.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who is also the aide of the Mumbai 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed was shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan’s Karachi city, local media reports claimed.

The current India-US partnership is going to reach another level under the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said, and added that like Chandrayaan, the bilateral ties would “reach the Moon and beyond”.

Russian officials on Sunday (Oct 1) reported a wave of attacks by Ukrainian drones and shelling which left three people injured and forced an airport to divert flights, reported news agency AFP. Russia also claims to have shot down six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and two Ukrainian missiles over Crimea.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Saturday (Sep 30) warned that the heavy downpour which led to flash flooding in New York City is the "new normal" because of the effects of climate change.

The Indian Athletics contingent is on fire during the ongoing Asian Games 2023, with several athletes across different disciplines winning medals, including gold. Favourite in the 3000m steeplechase, India’s Avinash Sable created history by winning his maiden Asiad gold in record timing. Alongside him, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor also delivered his best shot to stay on the top in the shot put.