Spain: Six killed in nightclub fire in Murcia city, death toll likely to rise
Emergency services said the latest count recorded "six fatal victims" in a nightclub fire in Murcia, over 400 km southeast of Madrid.
At least six people were killed in a fire in a nightclub on Sunday morning in Murcia in southeastern Spain. The death toll is likely to increase, emergency services warned.
In a statement on social media, emergency services said the latest count recorded "six fatal victims", and said rescuers had managed to enter the building after being alerted at 6:00 am local time (0400 GMT) that a fire had broken out in the nightclub.
More information to be added soon.
