ugc_banner

Spain: Six killed in nightclub fire in Murcia city, death toll likely to rise

MadridEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 01, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

A Spanish firefighter | Representative image Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Emergency services said the latest count recorded "six fatal victims" in a nightclub fire in Murcia, over 400 km southeast of Madrid. 

At least six people were killed in a fire in a nightclub on Sunday morning in Murcia in southeastern Spain. The death toll is likely to increase, emergency services warned.

In a statement on social media, emergency services said the latest count recorded "six fatal victims", and said rescuers had managed to enter the building after being alerted at 6:00 am local time (0400 GMT) that a fire had broken out in the nightclub.

More information to be added soon.

trending now

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

After 400 years, baby beaver takes birth in London, gets photographed

Hamish Ogston sex scandal: Millionaire accused of concealing sex workers as 'bamboo basket weavers'

Over 100 dolphins found dead in Amazon as water temperature soars to 39°C