Turkey says blast near parliament building a 'terrorist attack'

AnkaraEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Oct 01, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

The parliament building in Ankara, Turkey Photograph:(Reuters)

The Turkish parliament was scheduled to reopen on Sunday, October 1. 

A blast was heard in the heart of the Turkish capital on Sunday, Turkish media reported, saying it was near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior affairs building.

Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that a commercial vehicle carried out the bomb attack at the entrance gate of the Turkey's Interior Ministry's General Directorate of Security.

"One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized," Yerlikaya said. He added that two police officers were "slightly injured" in the fire caused by the blast.

Turkish media also reported that gunshots were heard in the same area after the blast.

This is a breaking story. More information to follow soon. 

