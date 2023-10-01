Kevin McCarthy's Speakership teeters on brink, GOP hardliners uproar over Stopgap funding bill

Kevin McCarthy's position as the speaker of the US House of Representatives is hanging by a thread as a rebel faction within his own Republican party is calling out to oust him. The brewing storm within the GOP erupted after McCarthy's move to ram through a Stopgap funding bill mere moments before the federal agencies were on the brink of shutdown.

The 45-day funding bill was passed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives by a vote of 335-91. The Democratic-led Senate later endorsed the same bill voting 88-9. President Joe Biden signed the bill to keep the government open.

Hardline Republican Representative Matt Gaetz spoke of his intention to file a "motion to vacate" against Kevin McCarthy. The passing of the bill was followed by severe criticism from conservative Republicans. They argued that McCarthy's actions align too closely with the so-called "Uniparty" in Washington.

"Should he remain Speaker of the House?" Republican Representative Andy Biggs posted on X. McCarthy's decision to support a measure that could gain Democratic support was a calculated risk, as he was aware that some hardliners within his party might attempt to unseat him regardless.

In response to these condemnations, McCarthy stated, "If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that."

Complaints from hardliners

Critics on the right argue that the temporary spending bill upheld policies favoured by Democrats, including President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Representative Bob Good said, "Kevin McCarthy put a CR on the Floor that got 209 Democrat votes, since it kept in place the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies that are destroying the country and the spending levels that are bankrupting us."

"One thing I know. If Kevin McCarthy uses Democrat votes in the House of Representatives to advance Joe Biden's spending priorities, he cannot remain as the Republican speaker," Gatez reportedly said.

Potential Democratic response

It remains uncertain how Democrats might react if a Republican initiates a motion to vacate and the House votes on the matter.

Some Democrats have suggested they could support McCarthy during turbulent times, while others have hinted at backing a moderate Republican who would share power within House committees.

Some Democrats, however, have shown little interest in supporting any Speaker candidate other than House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

(With inputs from agencies)