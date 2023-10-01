Asian Games: Avinash Sable creates history with gold medal; Tajinder Pal Singh Toor bags top prize in shot put

The Indian Athletics contingent is on fire during the ongoing Asian Games 2023, with several athletes across different disciplines winning medals, including gold. Favourite in the 3000m steeplechase, India’s Avinash Sable created history by winning his maiden Asiad gold in record timing. Alongside him, Tajinder Pal Singh Toor also delivered his best shot to stay on the top in the shot put.

In the 3000m steeplechase final, Sable was heads and shoulders ahead of everyone, building a distance between him and everyone in the race and winning it by a massive difference. Such was his performance that when he looked behind when around 50m were left, none was catching up, and he won the gold medal in style.

It was start to finish for Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase. His gold winning time was 8:19.53 seconds.#AsianGames2022 #Hangzhou @Adille1 pic.twitter.com/uw3g5YhUrJ — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) October 1, 2023 ×

At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, besides the 3000m steeplechase, Sable will also compete in his pet event - the 5000m race.

Tajinder Toor shines in Shot Put

Soon after Sable won his maiden gold medal at the Asian Games 2023, shot put thrower Tajinder Pal Singh Toor claimed his back-to-back gold medal, becoming the fourth Indian after Parduman Singh Brar (1954 and 1958), Joginder Singh (1966 and 1970) and Bahadur Singh Chouhan (1978 and 1982) to achieve this.

With his best throw of 20.36m in his sixth attempt, Toor breached the 20m mark and claimed the top position.

GOLD

India's second gold of the day in men's shot put through Tajinderpal Singh Toor. His best throw was 20.36m.@Adille1 pic.twitter.com/iC7LbEERhj — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) October 1, 2023 ×

Although Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Daouda Tolo came close to breaking his record, he couldn’t do it, settling for the silver medal.

Meanwhile, Indians have won men’s shot-put gold nine times in the earlier 18 editions of the Asian Games.

Medals, medals everywhere

Meanwhile, on the flip side, Indian runners claimed accolades in the 1500m. While Harmilan Bains won silver in the women’s 1500m, Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson took silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 1500m at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. Bains completed the race in 4:12.74 time, whereas, Saroj clocked 3:38.94 and Johnson registered 3:39.74 in their event.

Another medal hope in a different discipline, Murali Sreeshankar also returned with a silver medal in Men’s Long Jump event with his best jump of 8.19m but lost to China’s Wang Jianan, who won gold with an 8.22m jump.

In the Women’s Discus Throw, veteran Indian Seema Punia stood third, winning the bronze medal with her best throw of 58.62m in her fourth attempt.

While in the Women’s Heptathlon event, Nandini Agasara won the silver medal with a personal best record.

India’s Jyothi Yarraji stood second in the Women’s 100m Hurdles following a false start review delaying the official declaration.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE