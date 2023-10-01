'Big change is coming': Poland oppn gives rallying cry in Warsaw as thousands gather

Hundreds of thousands of individuals gathered in Warsaw, Poland's capital city on Sunday (Oct 1) in the lead-up to a crucial election in Poland due to be held on October 15.

Poland's opposition party liberal Civic Platform (PO) is banking on the rally to become one of the largest in decades, hoping to energise voters and boost participation in the election.

According to the opinion polls, the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS) may emerge victorious in the upcoming vote.

However, forming a majority could be challenging for PiS due to public discontent regarding rising living costs and concerns about the erosion of democratic checks and balances.

With just two weeks remaining, Poland's opposition party liberal Civic Platform (PO) said that the upcoming elections hold the key to nation's future within the European Union and its democratic foundations.

Call for change

Civic Platform (Polish: Platforma Obywatelska, PO), led by Donald Tusk, addressed the crowds gathered in central Warsaw, proclaiming, "Big change is coming. This is a sign of Poland’s rebirth."

Tusk, a former European Council president, suggested that PiS might have ambitions to lead Poland out of the EU, a claim that PiS denies.

PiS, in power since 2015, has campaigned on promises to enforce strict immigration controls, citing national security concerns, and to continue directing financial support towards families and the elderly.

Hanna Chaciewicz, a 59-year-old dentist from Otwock, voiced her aspirations, stating, “I want to be free, be in the EU, I want to have a say, I want to have free courts.”

Controversial judiciary reforms

In late 2015, when Poland's Law and Justice (PiS) party assumed power, they initiated plans to overhaul the judiciary.

In 2019, Poland enacted the justice reforms, which have been met with criticism from the European Union and other opponents.

Critics argue that the reforms pose a fundamental threat to the rule of law and democratic principles in Poland.

PiS has rejected Western criticism, asserting that its judiciary reforms aim to create a fairer country free from the remnants of communism. The party also contends that its alterations to public media aim to eliminate foreign influence.

Despite PiS's assertions, it has yet to gain access to billions of euros in EU COVID recovery funds. Brussels has withheld these funds due to concerns about the Polish judiciary reforms.