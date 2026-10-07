More than a month after the Staya Niketan incident, a five-storey house collapsed in the Seemapuri area of East Delhi on Wednesday. The fire department received information about the incident at 3:32 PM, following which a rescue team arrived at the scene. Two people have been injured in the incident, and several others are believed to be trapped. The police are engaged in the rescue operation.
Injured individuals have been rushed via ambulances to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. Rescue efforts remain active to clear the rubble. The Delhi Traffic Police reported traffic movement disruptions around Seemapuri Gol Chakkar, DLF Bhopura, and adjoining roads.
“Every clear lane gives an ambulance and rescue vehicle a faster way through. Please avoid the area if possible. Do not stop, park or gather near the site, and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Delhi Traffic Police.”