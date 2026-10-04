/Kerala reopens 2006 vigilance probe into engineer's suicide note naming CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Kerala Home Department has directed the state to reopen a Vigilance investigation into alleged corruption in a road-related project from 2006. During that period, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar served as secretary of the state Public Works Department (PWD). The case has been reopened after Kerala's Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed a probe following the suicide of a Malaysian engineer, Lee See Been, who was then chief project manager of a major road work undertaken by PATI-BEL, an Indo-Malaysian venture, in the state.



After the Malaysian engineer's death, Kumar’s name had reportedly surfaced in the suicide note. Lee See Been alleged that Gyanesh Kumar, while serving as the secretary of the state PWD, demanded a bribe for clearing payment for the work. The road project, named Kerala State Transport Project (KSTR), was funded by the World Bank.



Chennithala confirmed on Sunday (October 4) that he had received a complaint that the Vigilance probe conducted in 2006 was compromised after external compulsion. “I have directed the Vigilance to probe into the matter thoroughly. Gyanesh Kumar’s name had figured in the suicide note of the Malaysian engineer. He had clearly mentioned Kumar’s name in his suicide note addressed to his wife as well as the company director.”

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He said, “Vigilance had examined the matter in 2006. However, the probe did not go ahead, although Kumar was transferred out of the PWD. Now, I have got a complaint from Congress leader Malayankeezhu Gopalakrishan regarding the issue. I had discussed the matter with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and decided to order a comprehensive probe in this regard."

Gyanesh Kumar transferred to Delhi under UPA-1 administration

Chennithala further claimed that Gyanesh Kumar's transfer to Delhi on central deputation from the PWD was never returned to the state cadre. “The Vigilance will conduct a comprehensive probe and will take all legal steps. The probe held in 2006 was abandoned midway. Based on the fresh complaint, it will be resumed. Vigilance is capable of taking the probe ahead after two decades. When I get a complaint as the minister in charge of the Vigilance, I am duty-bound to order a probe,’’ he added.