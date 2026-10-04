/Gurugram techie dies by suicide in Noida amid debt and financial distress, say police

A 29-year-old software engineer from Gurugram died by suicide on Saturday (Oct 3) after jumping from the 43rd floor of Supernova Spira in Noida, police said, as quoted by news agency PTI. Several videos purportedly showing the moments before the incident have surfaced on social media. Police identified the deceased as Sambhav Jain. Officials of the Sector 126 police station said he arrived alone at the building in Sector 94 and rented a room for a day.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manisha Singh said police received information around 11.30 am and reached the spot immediately. She said officials and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and collected evidence.

In one video circulating online, Jain is seen at the edge of the balcony while four people on the balcony try to persuade him to return to safety. He appears to speak with them, and one person holds his arm in an apparent attempt to stop him. Seconds later, he jumps.

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Preliminary inquiry suggests Jain was under mental stress, local police officials said. Possible factors include family-related circumstances, his son's health condition, mounting debt and marital discord.

An official said Jain had been in touch with his father and told him he would not survive and would end his life. He had also recorded a video on his mobile phone before the incident, in which he spoke of his distress over debt and held himself responsible for his decision, the official added.