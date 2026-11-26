Following the government’s recent revision of stipends for medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir, the spotlight has now shifted to postgraduate and senior resident doctors, who have intensified their agitation demanding a hike in monthly stipends and a uniform pay structure across healthcare institutions in the Union Territory. The protest entered its seventh consecutive day on Thursday, with resident doctors continuing their indefinite strike despite an assurance from Health Minister Sakina Itoo that their demands would be considered on priority. However, the protesting doctors have made it clear that they would call off the agitation only after the government issues a formal written order addressing their demands.

On Thursday, doctors assembled at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, and raised slogans in support of their long-pending demand for a revision of stipends and parity in remuneration across institutions. “We have been raising this issue for years and have submitted several representations, but there has been no concrete response from the government. Our stipends were last revised in 2017 under the Sixth Pay Commission. With inflation having crossed 51 per cent, we are demanding a uniform stipend structure across all government medical colleges and healthcare institutions in J&K, in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. We are not demanding any specific amount; we simply want the existing disparities to end,” said Dr Lubna.

She said that although the doctors had received verbal assurances from Health Minister Sakina Itoo and the administration, no official order had been issued so far. “We will not call off the strike until we receive written confirmation. Emergency services and emergency surgeries are continuing to ensure that critical patient care is not affected. The protest, which began at GMC Jammu, has now spread to several medical colleges across J&K. We are only 2,000 to 3,000 resident doctors, yet we shoulder a major share of the healthcare system. The government must recognise our contribution and address this legitimate demand,” she added.

The protesting doctors have pointed to what they describe as a significant disparity in stipends among residents working in district hospitals, Government Medical Colleges in Srinagar and Jammu, and the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura.

According to the doctors, DNB residents posted in district hospitals receive around Rs 48,000 per month, while residents in Government Medical Colleges draw approximately Rs 64,000. At SKIMS, the monthly stipend reportedly ranges between Rs 85,000 and Rs 90,000. “There is a huge disparity in stipends, with DNB residents in district hospitals receiving Rs 48,000, compared to Rs 64,000 in GMCs and around Rs 89,000 at SKIMS, despite all of us working round the clock. We are demanding a uniform stipend structure and revision of our pay. We are the backbone of the hospital system, and the government must address our concerns. We will continue our protest until we receive written assurance,” said Dr Neel.

The doctors argue that residents across these institutions perform similar clinical duties and shoulder comparable responsibilities, yet receive substantially different remuneration. “Today is the seventh day of our strike, with junior, senior and DNB residents from across J&K demanding an end to stipend disparities and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission. We perform the same duties and shoulder the same responsibilities, yet receive unequal pay. Despite verbal assurances from the administration, no written order has been issued. We will continue our indefinite strike until our legitimate demands are addressed,” said Dr Yasir.

The agitation has now spread to several medical colleges and district hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the ongoing protest, resident doctors have withdrawn elective and non-emergency services while continuing to attend to emergency cases to minimise the impact on critical patient care.

Doctors at GMC Srinagar said that residents recruited through the same examination process were facing considerable differences in monthly remuneration despite performing similar duties and shouldering comparable responsibilities.

They pointed out that residents posted in district hospitals provide round-the-clock medical services, manage outpatient departments, attend to patients in wards and perform both elective and emergency surgeries, just like their counterparts in government medical colleges and other major healthcare institutions.

The protesting doctors are seeking an upward revision of monthly stipends, implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission framework and a uniform remuneration structure for resident doctors across all medical institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our stipends have remained unchanged since 2019 despite similar workloads, including challenging postings in border areas. We are only demanding pay parity and implementation of NMC guidelines. Emergency services and night duties are continuing, and our protest will remain peaceful. However, after three years of verbal assurances, we now want a written commitment from the government,” said Dr Prabha, a resident in the Department of Gynaecology.