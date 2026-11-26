Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (Nov 26) said that the government has proposed to reconvene the Parliament from November 30 to Dec 2. He added that there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Members' business during the sittings. He said that the letter was sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. The government said that the Parliament needs to be reconvened to “transact essential Government Business and subject to exigencies of the Business.”

"The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," he said in a post on X.

It must be noted that the government did not formally ended the Monsoon Session. The Monsoon session was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) on August 13 and has remained unprorogued for 94 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008. According to rule, an extended sitting of the existing session requires a minimum notice of two days.

This has reignited the political debate around the Delimitation Bill. The Centre had passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, or the Women's Reservation Act, in Parliament in 2023. However, the law could not be implemented for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections under the existing framework, as its implementation was linked to the completion of the next Census and the subsequent delimitation exercise. The government had earlier attempted to push through a Delimitation Bill by convening a special session, but the legislation failed to secure the required support in Parliament. According to reports, the government could introduce three major Bills together during the session: Constitutional Amendment Bill, Delimitation Bill, Union Territories Amendment Bill.

What numbers say?

The NDA has around 292-293 MPs in the Lok Sabha, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 required to pass an ordinary Bill. But passing a Constitutional Amendment Bill is not that straightforward. Under Article 368 of the Constitution, such an amendment requires a 'special majority'. This means it must secure a majority of the total membership of the House as well as the support of at least two-thirds of the members present and voting. At present, the NDA has 324 MPs in the Lok Sabha. It needs 360 votes to secure a two-thirds majority. This leaves the government with the challenge of securing 36 additional votes.

The government is now looking towards several MPs from the Opposition camp. The Samajwadi Party has 37 MPs, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has four, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has eight MPs, three Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MPs, three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs and two National Conference (NC) MPs are also there. Supriya Sule's faction has eight MPs. If they all support BJP, the tally would increase from 324 to 332. However, the government would still need 28 more votes.