/Home Ministry directs states to prevent CJP supporters from mobilising towards Delhi ahead of protest

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and Union Territories to coordinate with the Delhi Police and take preventive measures to stop Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters from mobilising towards the national capital. The move comes after Delhi Police denied permission for the party's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

In a letter issued on Friday, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the Delhi Police had rejected the protest request on October 9 over procedural non-compliance and the need to follow Supreme Court directions issued on July 23, 2018, governing assemblies in the area.

MHA flags concerns over previous protests

The letter alleged that CJP and its supporting groups had previously failed to follow lawful directions during mobilisations, resulting in public order disruptions and damage to public and private property.

It also cited intelligence inputs suggesting that the party's supporters might attempt to enter Delhi from different states and Union Territories despite the denial of permission.

“To pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all States and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with the Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures under the broad statutory and operational parameters, within the framework of the law,” the letter stated.

States told to take preventive steps

The ministry has directed all states and Union Territories to work with the Delhi Police and implement immediate preventive measures to prevent any breach of public tranquillity and protect critical infrastructure.

The letter stated, “To pre-empt any breach of public tranquillity and to safeguard critical infrastructure, all States and UTs are hereby directed to coordinate with the Delhi Police and operationalise immediate preventive measures under the broad statutory and operational parameters, within the framework of the law.”

It also called for continuous, real-time information sharing between state and Union Territory intelligence agencies, border transit authorities and the Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action.

“Continuous and real-time intelligence sharing must be maintained between State/UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities, and the Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action,” the letter said.

The MHA stressed that maintaining law and order was a constitutional priority and called for strict implementation of the directions.