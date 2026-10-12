/Four terrorists, including top LeT commander, killed in landmine blast along LoC in Poonch

Srinagar: At least four terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, were reportedly killed in a landmine blast while attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Monday, according to official sources.

The incident took place in the Nangi Takri area of the Krishna Ghati (KG) Sector late this afternoon, when a group of terrorists attempted to sneak into this side of the LoC and triggered a landmine, the sources said.

The powerful explosion killed all four members of the group on the spot, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Muhammad Ishtiaq, Muhammad Faizan, Muhammad Waqas and Muhammad Asim. They were reportedly residents of Mandla, Madarpur, in Tehsil Hajira of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Muhammad Faizan was identified by the sources as a top LeT commander.

Forward areas along the LoC remain heavily mined as part of the anti-infiltration grid maintained by security forces to prevent cross-border infiltration. Such landmines pose a significant obstacle to infiltration attempts, and groups attempting to cross these stretches risk sustaining casualties.