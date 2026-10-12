/‘Delhi Police zindabad’: Cops hailed for serving food and water, treating injured protesters | Video

Delhi Police has been facing the brunt of severe criticism from the opposition leaders for their alleged high-handedness, assault and brutality, but several videos shared by protesters on social media showed a very different story.

An October 10 video circulating on social media shows Delhi Police personnel serving samosas to the detained protesters in the national capital.

One video shows an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) joking and laughing with the detained protesters who are munching ‘samosas’ in a bus.

The man recording the incident praised the police personnel, saying, “Everyone thinks they are bad, they are not bad.”

On Monday, the Delhi Police also shared a video, with the caption, “Beyond the chaos & hate you see online, the reality speaks for itself.”

The video, which had garnered over 32,000 views within two hours, surfaced amid protests with police detaining several political figures and protesters.

The clip shows a contrasting view as police personnel interact with detainees and serve them food and water.

In contrast to the opposition's strong allegations of police brutality during the protest march, the Delhi Police video, which has now gone viral, shows its officers serving detained demonstrators.

Viral video shows protesters praising cops

The video shared by Delhi Police on its official X handle shows its officers distributing food and water and providing care to detained and protesting individuals. It also shows protesters and onlookers praising the cops with chants of “Delhi Police Zindabad”.

As political tensions ran high during the INDIA bloc and CJP-led protest march toward the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, 2026, a heartwarming visual counter-narrative emerged from the streets of the national capital.

While opposition leaders and political activists raised allegations of police brutality, excessive force and high-handedness during the barricading and detentions, the viral video shows the unseen and unreported side of the police operations.

The footage shows Delhi Police personnel stepping beyond security duties to care for the demonstrators. Officers were filmed distributing packaged meals and mineral water bottles and offering medical assistance to tired and detained protesters.

The compassionate gestures prompted spontaneous cheers and slogans of “Delhi Police Zindabad” from several individuals at the site.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests.