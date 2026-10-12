/Saudi Arabia’s response to Houthi attacks to be ‘equally serious’, says energy minister

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said on Monday at the WPC Energy Congress that the “recent events” were serious and warned Iran-backed Houthis that Saudi Arabia’s response would be “equally serious”.

He thanked all the delegates who gathered in Riyadh for the WPC Energy Congress, despite the Houthi attacks on the city’s King Khalid international airport.

“You know this country is safe and that we hold your protection at heart,” the Saudi minister said, adding, "Riyadh is the capital of energy security, and your presence here today proves that. Our gathering today does not mean that risks have disappeared.”

‘Saudi Arabia made of fearless, combatant and determined people’

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, however, reassured the world’s energy industry that escalating attacks on the kingdom would not disrupt its role as a major oil supplier.

He said that Saudis “are fearless, combatant, and determined people, and we shall prove it to the world”.

Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud made the comment at the inauguration of the 25th WPC Energy Congress.

‘Energy security cannot be taken for granted,’ warns Saudi oil minister

Referring to the energy supply constriction, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said energy systems “are being tested” around the world.

“Supply routes have been disturbed. Infrastructure has been attacked and supply chains have been strained,” Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

“Government, businesses and consumers have been reminded of a fundamental truth: Energy security cannot be taken for granted,” he added.

US embassy urges ‘extreme caution’ in Saudi Arabia’s airports

The US embassy in Saudi Arabia on Monday urged American citizens to exercise “extreme caution” when using all major airports in the country, following a weekend of strikes that killed a total of 13 people.

“The US Mission is aware of additional attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and targeted attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on October 11,” the embassy said in a statement.