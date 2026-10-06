/Ceiling collapses at South Delhi PG days after Satya Niketan tragedy, raises fresh safety concerns for students

A ceiling plaster collapsed at a private paying guest (PG) accommodation in South Delhi’s South Extension on Sunday (October 4). The incident has again raised questions over the safety of students living in Delhi’s PGs, despite assurances that stricter checks were carried out following the Satya Niketan building collapse.



A first-year student of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce was present in his room when the incident occurred at nearly 11 pm on Sunday. During the incident, a large portion of the ceiling plaster fell on his bed. In response, the first-year student said that he was studying while the ceiling plaster fell, which could have injured him severely if he had been on the bed.

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The student added that a ceiling fan had also fallen on his bed nearly 15 days ago. Another student responded that a geyser in a bathroom had earlier exploded after a short circuit. Students expressed that these recurring incidents had left them living in constant fear. They also claimed that PG operators were refusing to refund their security deposits unless they completed the full six-month tenure.



Following the most recent incident, the students approached the police and posted a video on social media documenting the state of their accommodation. In the video, they appealed to the government and relevant authorities to crack down more firmly on PG operators.