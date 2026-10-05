/Maharashtra to cut water supply by 10% from October 16 as drought concerns grow

Maharashtra will impose a minimum 10 per cent cut in water supply from October 16 as the state prepares for a potentially difficult dry season following a weak monsoon. The decision will apply to urban and rural local bodies across the state, with authorities being asked to conserve existing water reserves and plan their use well into next year.

The state government’s move comes amid mounting concerns over water availability across several parts of Maharashtra. The administration has also taken into account the possibility of changing weather conditions, including the potential impact of El Niño, while preparing its water-management strategy.

Officials have been directed to prioritise drinking water when allocating available reserves. Water requirements for livestock and fodder will follow, while irrigation will be considered after essential needs are met. The government has asked authorities to plan reservoir utilisation up to August 31, 2027, indicating that the restrictions are part of a longer-term strategy rather than a measure limited to the coming winter.

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Drinking water gets priority

Under the state’s water-allocation plan, drinking water will remain the first priority. Officials will have to account for factors including evaporation, reservoir siltation and unauthorised extraction while calculating the amount of water that can be made available. The government has also decided to maintain an additional emergency reserve of around 10 per cent in reservoirs as a precaution against worsening conditions. For agriculture, food grain and fodder crops during the rabi season will receive priority. Other crops will be considered depending on water availability, while the government is encouraging farmers to adopt irrigation methods that use less water.

265 talukas declared drought-hit

The water restrictions come against the backdrop of a wider drought situation in Maharashtra. The state has declared drought in 265 talukas after applying the Trigger-1 criterion during the 2026 kharif season. The situation has raised concerns over drinking water availability, agricultural activity and livestock in vulnerable regions as Maharashtra enters the post-monsoon period. The government is therefore attempting to conserve water early rather than wait for reservoirs to reach critically low levels during the summer.

Industries asked to recycle water

Industries have also been brought under the conservation plan. They have been directed to reuse or recycle at least 30 per cent of the water they consume. Local authorities have been asked to identify and address leakages in distribution networks and ensure sewage treatment plants function effectively. Treated wastewater is expected to be used for activities such as gardening, construction and washing, reducing the demand for fresh water. The administration has also warned against illegal extraction of water from dams, rivers and canals. Revenue, police and water resources officials are expected to work together against unauthorised withdrawals.

A warning ahead of summer