/‘Black Day for democracy’, says Congress after MPs detained; announces nationwide protests on Oct 8

The Congress has announced widespread protests across states, districts and blocks on October 8, calling the day a “Black Day” for Indian democracy after its leaders were detained during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The announcement came after Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition MPs were detained for the second consecutive day while protesting over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demanding the CEC's resignation.

Congress alleges lathi charge on leaders

In a note issued by the AICC, the Congress alleged that its leaders were subjected to a lathi charge during Wednesday's protest, resulting in injuries.

“Today, the BJP-led central government under Shri Narendra Modi crossed all limits. When INDIA bloc MPs—led by Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi—were marching peacefully towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Election Commission, they were stopped and subjected to force. Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi, our senior leaders, and INDIA bloc MPs were subjected to barbaric mistreatment and a lathi-charge, resulting in serious injuries,” the note signed by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal read.

The Congress termed the action an “attack on the Constitution” and said it would continue its campaign until Gyanesh Kumar is removed from his post.

“This attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and on elected representatives of the people is an attack on the Constitution itself. The Indian National Congress declares this day a ‘Black Day’ for Indian democracy. All Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs), District Congress Committees (DCCs), and Block Congress Committees (BCCs) are directed to organise widespread protests at the state, district, and block/mandal levels tomorrow, Thursday, October 8, 2026,” the note stated.

“The Indian National Congress will continue this fight relentlessly until Shri Gyanesh Kumar is removed from his post and the integrity of our electoral system is fully restored,” the note read.

Opposition protest turns tense in Delhi

On Wednesday, Opposition MPs gathered in the national capital for a meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. After the meeting, buses carrying Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs moved towards Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site.

Delhi Police had imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Jantar Mantar, under which protests and marches were not permitted without prior approval.

The situation turned tense as Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs attempted to move past police barricades near Jantar Mantar. Delhi Police pushed the protesters back, following which the leaders were detained.

Leaders detained on Tuesday too

The latest detention came a day after Opposition MPs marched towards the Election Commission's office seeking a meeting with the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

After police stopped the march, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders continued their protest at the Akashvani Bhavan premises. They were later detained after the sit-in continued for several hours.

Delhi Police also registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, their supporters and other MPs following a complaint alleging that they entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises without permission during Tuesday's protest.