It has been 24 hours since the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India’s Ministry of Defence described the operation as a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the brutal Pahalgam massacre, in which terrorists killed 26 civilians after separating them by religion.

Advertisment

24 hours since Operation Sindoor: A 24-point recap

1. “Ready to strike, trained to win”

Just before the strikes were announced, at 1:28 AM, the Indian Army dropped a one-minute video on social media. Captioned “Ready to strike, trained to win,” it featured tanks firing, fighter jets launching missiles and troops manoeuvring across varied terrain, an unmistakable signal of intent.

Advertisment

Related: ‘Ready to strike’: Did the Indian Army hint at Operation Sindoor minutes before the strikes on Pakistan?

2. Operation Sindoor officially announced

At 1:44 AM, the Press Information Bureau issued a statement announcing Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Advertisment

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the statement read.

Related: Operation Sindoor | What did India say after striking 9 terror targets in Pakistan | FULL STATEMENT

3. “Justice is served,” says Indian Army

By 1:51 AM, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Reports of explosions came in from Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur and other sites.

Related: ‘Justice is served’: Indian armed forces launch ‘Operation Sindoor’, strike 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK

4. Ministry of Defence outlines restraint and precision

At 2:19 AM, the Defence Ministry tweeted, “Operation Sindoor represents a precise, non-escalatory response to the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocents. Nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK were struck, with no Pakistani military facilities targeted, underscoring India’s measured approach.”

Related: OPERATION SINDOOR: Here's the list of sites in Pakistan, PoK attacked by India

5. Leaders and ministers react

Reactions started pouring in (Here are the major ones):

Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister): “Long live Mother India!”

Piyush Goyal (Commerce Minister): “Bharat Mata ki Jai”

Amit Shah (Home Minister): “Proud of our armed forces. Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s fitting response to the Pahalgam atrocity. We remain determined to root out terrorism.”

Related: 'Zero tolerance towards terrorism': Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, react to 'Operation Sindoor' | All India reactions here

6. Ceasefire violated by Pakistan

In retaliation, Pakistan opened heavy cross-border shelling along both the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian forces responded in kind; officials reported three civilian deaths when mortar fire struck Bhimber Gali in Poonch.

Related: Pakistan violates ceasefire agreement yet again, Indian Army reacts in 'calibrated manner'

7. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reacted to the strikes as an “act of war” and vowed Pakistan’s “right to respond forcefully.” He added that the nation’s morale was high and that the armed forces knew “how to deal with the enemy.”

Related: OPERATION SINDOOR: Pakistan reacts to India's attack, PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pak armed forces 'know how to deal with this'

8. National security meeting convened in Pakistan

Sharif summoned Pakistan’s National Security Committee for emergency talks, underlining the gravity with which Islamabad viewed India’s operation.

9. India briefs other nations

Soon after the strikes, NSA Ajit Doval phoned US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to outline India’s measured approach. A State Department spokesperson said they were monitoring the situation closely.

Related: Operation Sindoor: Indian EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts in Europe and Asia to discuss strikes on Pakistan

10. Pakistan shuts its skies

In response, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours. Major carriers, Air France, Lufthansa, British Airways, Swiss and Emirates, rerouted flights to avoid Pakistani airspace.

Related: Operation Sindoor | Pakistan shuts airspace for 48 hours after India targets terror camps; Emirates, BA, Lufthansa reroute | Check list

11. Srinagar airport goes offline

Domestically, Srinagar Airport was closed to civilian traffic. Over 200 flights across 18 airports in northern and western India were cancelled or diverted, with IndiGo alone cutting more than 165 services.

Related: Operation Sindoor: Indian Airline companies issue travel advisory after strikes in Pakistan and POK; flights cancelled till 12 PM

12. International reactions

US President Donald Trump called the strikes “a shame,” while UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged “maximum restraint” from both sides, warning that the world “cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

Related: Operation Sindoor: US President Trump offers help, says 'want to see India-Pakistan stop' amid rising tensions

13. PM and chiefs were vigilant

Through the night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained constant contact with defence chiefs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke with all three service heads to review the operation’s success and India’s readiness to respond further if provoked.

Related: Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to chiefs of Indian forces

14. Advanced weapons deployed by India

India used cutting-edge, long-range munitions in the strike. Rafale fighter jets launched SCALP cruise missiles, capable of striking high-value targets deep inside enemy territory, while precision-guided Hammer air-to-ground bombs hit other objectives.

Related: Inside Operation Sindoor: Rafale, SCALP, HAMMER – The deadly triad India used to strike terror camps in Pakistan and PoK | Explained

15. Details of terror sites released

Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli

Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK)

Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists.

DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.

Target 2 – Gulpur Terrorist Camp at Kotli

Distance – 30 Km from Line of Control (POJK)

Control Center and Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Used for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

DESTROYED AT 1.08 AM on 07 May 2025.

Target 3 – Mehmoona Joya Terrorist Camp at Sialkot

Distance – 12 Km from International boundary

Key training centre of Hizbul Mujahideen

Used as control centre for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

DESTROYED AT 1.11 AM on 07 May

16. Women honoured by the name: Operation Sindoor

“By calling it Operation Sindoor, they have shown respect for bereaved women,” said Sangita Ganbote, whose husband Kaustubh was killed in Pahalgam. “This action is a befitting reply—terrorists must be eliminated.”

Related: Why did India name its Pakistan strikes ‘Operation Sindoor’? Here's what it means

17. Opposition reacts with political unity in response

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge praised the military’s “resolute resolve and courage,” while Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi also lauded the strikes. Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called it a fitting and necessary action.

Related: Operation Sindoor: Opposition unites, calls for 'national solidarity' as Home Minister Shah hails Armed Forces | All India reactions highlights

18. Foreign Ministry briefing

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained, “This operation was essential to bring to heel those who threatened our citizens and our fledgling tourism industry in J&K… Despite repeated calls, Pakistan had shown no intent to act against terror infrastructure.”

Related: Operation Sindoor briefing: 'India's response proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible,' says Foreign Secretary

19. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi brief the nation

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, joined by Misri, held a detailed briefing on the precision midnight strikes that dismantled nine terror camps.

Related: ‘No military installation targeted, no civilian casualties reported,’ says Col Sofia Qureshi during Operation Sindoor briefing

20. PM’s travel plans postponed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi deferred his visits to Croatia, Norway and the Netherlands, originally scheduled for mid-May, to oversee developments at home.

21. Masood Azhar’s family struck

A letter claimed that the Bahawalpur strike killed 14 members of Masood Azhar’s family, including his sister, prompting a vow of revenge from the JeM leader.

Related: Operation Sindoor | Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar's family members killed as India hits Pak terror targets

22. Cabinet review and all-party meeting

Modi convened an emergency Union Cabinet session, praising the flawless execution. An all-party leaders’ meeting was summoned for 8 May to ensure unanimous support for India’s course.

23. Home Minister convenes border states

Amit Shah chaired a video conference with chief ministers, DGPs and secretaries from all border states to review security and coordinate further action.

Related: 'Strict vigil on anti-national propaganda': Amit Shah asks CMs to stay cautious on social media platforms

24. India briefs to UNSC

In Delhi, India’s UN Security Council envoys confirmed that only terror camps—not civilian or military installations—had been targeted, stressing the operation’s precision and restraint.