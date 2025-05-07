The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday (May 7). Amid rising tensions between the two nations, the Indian airline companies have issued a travel advisory to all tourists, especially those travelling in the Northern part of India while airports have now been shut until further notice.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at https://t.co/CjwsVzFov0 before reaching the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 6, 2025

IndiGo releases travel advisory

Considering the safety of the tourists, the airlines have rolled up their sleeves as tensions between India and Pakistan heat up in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22. The advisory comes for all the tourists travelling from and to the Northern Indian regions of Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh and Dharamshala.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," a statement from Air India read.

"Due to changing airspace conditions in the region, our flights to and from #Srinagar, #Jammu, #Amritsar, #Leh, #Chandigarh and #Dharamshala are impacted. We request you to check your flight status at bit.ly/31paVKQ before reaching the airport,” an IndiGo advisory read.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

‘Justice is served,’ says Indian Army

At 1:51 am, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

The post followed reports of explosions being heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am, officially announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the statement read, linking the operation directly to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. That assault saw terrorists open fire on unarmed civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, most of them tourists.