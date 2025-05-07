The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

‘Justice is served,’ says Indian Army

At 1:51 am, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

The post followed reports of explosions being heard in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur (in Pakistan’s Punjab province), and other areas.

A press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), shared just before 2 am, officially announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan,” the statement read, linking the operation directly to the Pahalgam attack on April 22. That assault saw terrorists open fire on unarmed civilians in the Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, most of them tourists.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted,” it added.



The defence ministry clarified that no military facilities of Pakistan were targeted in the strikes.

The Defence Ministry added, “These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack… We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

A measured but firm response

The Defence Ministry added that Operation Sindoor was carefully planned to avoid escalation. "India has exercised restraint in both the selection of targets and the method of execution," the statement said.

