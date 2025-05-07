After India launched "Operation Sindoor" and carried out strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers reacted to India's military strikes.

Advertisment

India launched the strikes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Also read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: Indian Army strikes terror targets in Pakistan; US monitoring developments closely

Rajnath Singh shared on X, expressing national pride, with the slogan, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Advertisment

भारत माता की जय! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 6, 2025

While, UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted, "Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena."

Advertisment

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took to X, and posted, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai #OperationSindoor".

Also read: OPERATION SINDOOR: Pakistan reacts to India's attack, PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'every right to give a befitting reply'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the attack launched by India and posted, "Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav posted on X with a hashtag #PahalgamTerrorAttack.

The Indian Army on Wednesday overnight announced that they had conducted strikes, under "Operation Sindoor", and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, from where the terrorist attacks were being planned and directed.

Also read: Operation Sindoor | What did India say after striking 9 terror targets in Pakistan | FULL STATEMENT

According to the official statement by India, altogether nine sites have been targeted. However, they have not mentioned the names of the sites.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the official statement read.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: Donald Trump reacts to India's strikes on Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack