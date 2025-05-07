After the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under "Operation Sindoor", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they have every right to give a "befitting reply" to India.

Advertisment

Shehbaz Sharif further stressed that Pakistan and its armed forces know how to deal with this.

"The entire nation is with the Pakistani Armed Forces and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation is high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani Armed Forces know how to deal with the enemy very well," the statement by PM Shehbaz Sharif read.

Also read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, 'Long live Mother India!' after Indian Army strikes terror targets in Pakistan

Advertisment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also summoned the meeting of the National Security Committee at 10 am this morning following India's attack on Pakistan.

India targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) past midnight, naming it "Operation Sindoor" in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

The Indian Army announced that they had conducted strikes under "Operation Sindoor" and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, from where the terrorist attacks were being planned and directed.

Advertisment

Also read: Operation Sindoor | What did India say after striking 9 terror targets in Pakistan | FULL STATEMENT

According to the official statement by India, altogether nine sites have been targeted. However, they have not mentioned the names of the sites.

Some of the sites attacked in Pakistan and the PoK, as confirmed by the locals, were Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Muridke, Kotli, Bagh, and Ahmedabad.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the official statement read.

The Indian government further announced that there will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.

Also read: Operation Sindoor: Donald Trump reacts to India's strikes on Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack