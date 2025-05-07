India on Wednesday midnight targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Advertisment

The Indian armed forces announced that they had conducted precision strikes under "Operation Sindoor" and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where the terrorist attacks were being planned and directed.

"Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach," the defence ministry said in a post on X.

Also read: India to hold major air force drills near Pakistan border two weeks after Pahalgam terror attack: Why it matters

Advertisment

India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 6, 2025

Sites targeted by India

According to the official statement by India, altogether nine sites have been targeted. However, they have not mentioned the names of the sites.

Advertisment

Some of the sites attacked in Pakistan and the PoK, as confirmed by the locals, are:

Bahawalpur

Muzaffarabad

Muridke

Kotli

Bagh

Ahmedabad

Also read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: Indian armed forces strike terrorist targets in Pakistan

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the official statement read.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

It further stated, "We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

The Indian government further announced that there will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’ later on Wednesday.

Also read: ‘Justice is served’: Indian armed forces launch ‘Operation Sindoor’, strike 9 terror targets in Pakistan, PoK