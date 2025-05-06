The Indian Air Force will carry out a large-scale military exercise in Rajasthan, close to the international border with Pakistan. The drill was confirmed through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Tuesday.

The exercise is set to start at 3:30 PM on 7 May and will continue until 9:30 PM on 8 May. During this period, airspace in the region will be restricted. Flights landing at or departing from airports near the border are expected to be suspended.

Exercise comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack

The timing of the military exercise is significant, coming just days after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed. The area remains tense as India responds to the latest cross-border violence.

Though the Indian Ministry of Defence has not directly linked the upcoming drill to the recent attack, it is widely seen as a clear signal of India’s readiness and alertness in a volatile situation.

Pakistan-India airspace tensions escalate

This development follows India’s move to ban all Pakistani-registered and military aircraft from its airspace. The restriction began on 30 April and will remain in effect until 23 May.

The decision was made in response to Pakistan’s earlier ban on Indian flights, which came after the deadly Pahalgam attack. The reciprocal airspace closures mark a serious escalation in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

