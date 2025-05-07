Several international airlines have changed their flight routes after India launched precision strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) early Wednesday. The Indian Armed Forces carried out the operation, named Operation Sindoor, in response to the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month.

Advertisment

Following the strikes, Pakistan closed its airspace to all flights for 48 hours.

Which airlines are changing course?

At least five major airlines have rerouted their flights to avoid flying over Pakistani territory. These include:

Advertisment

Air France

Lufthansa

British Airways

Swiss International Air Lines

Emirates

According to Reuters, some of these flights are now flying over the Arabian Sea before turning north toward Delhi, extending travel time. Several flights faced delays, while others had to be redirected to different airports.

What is Operation Sindoor?

Advertisment

In the early hours of Wednesday, India announced Operation Sindoor, a targeted military action against terrorist infrastructure across the border. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that nine specific sites were hit in Pakistan and PoK. These included known terror launchpads and training camps.

In a statement shared at 1:44 am by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government said, “India announces Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement added.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today,” it said.

Army says ‘Justice is served’

Minutes after the strikes, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

This came shortly after reports emerged of explosions in places like Muzaffarabad and Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

The strikes follow the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, where gunmen killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists.