Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday (May 7) spoke with his counterparts in Europe and Asia to discuss India’s strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, which happened earlier in the day.

The EAM talked to the foreign ministers of Japan, Qatar, Spain, France and Germany.

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaishankar talks with foreign ministers

Jaishankar’s conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi lasted for about 15 minutes. The Indian EAM appreciated Japan’s condemnation of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

“Iwaya extended his sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Kashmir and expressed his deepest sympathy to those who were injured in the attack,” the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Iwaya stated that Japan is deeply concerned that the recent series of events could lead to further reprisals and escalate into a full-scale military conflict and urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilise the situation through dialogue for the peace and stability in South Asia. In response, Minister Jaishankar explained India's position on the situation,” it added.

Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan.



Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning.



🇮🇳 🇯🇵 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2025

Jaishankar also talked to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani over phone.

“Good to speak to PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani of Qatar. Discussed India's targetted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism,” he posted on X.

Good to speak to PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar.



Discussed India's targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism.



🇮🇳 🇶🇦 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2025

The EAM also discussed the matter with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. “Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism,” he wrote on X after conversations with them.

Had a joint telecon with FM @jnbarrot of France & FM @JoWadephul of Germany.



Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism.



🇮🇳 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2025

Jaishankar discussed India’s response to cross-border terrorism with the Foreign Minister of Spain. “Spoke with FM José Manuel Albares of Spain. Discussed India’s firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.”

Spoke with FM @jmalbares of Spain.



Discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.



🇮🇳 🇪🇸 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2025

