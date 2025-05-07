Hours after India launched "Operation Sindoor", carrying strikes in nine terror sites in Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian politician slammed Pakistan, describing what "PAKISTAN" really stands for.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora in a post on X, wrote, "Plotting. Assisting. Killing. Inciting. Shielding. Training. Arming. Nurturing. That’s what P-A-K-I-S-T-A-N really stands for."

Deora shared footage of the Pakistani Army standing with LeT commander Abdul Rauf, attending the funeral of killed terrorists. The visuals were from Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and showed several members of the Pakistani army attending the funeral.

He further called out, saying, "How much proof does the world need?"

"Even after 9/11, 26/11, Abbottabad & now #Pahalgam, how much more proof does the world need?," he added in his post on X.

Plotting. Assisting. Killing. Inciting. Shielding. Training. Arming. Nurturing.

⁰That’s what P-A-K-I-S-T-A-N really stands for.



In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were carried out with "focused, measured, and non-escalatory" precision. “No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted,” the statement read.

WATCH | India Attacks Pakistan: Heavy Shelling By Pakistan Along LoC After Operation Sindoor

At 1:51 am, the Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Moreover, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was watching and monitoring when the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor", carrying out missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

It marks a significant escalation in India's counter-terror strategy after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

