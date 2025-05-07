India under code-named Operation Sindoor, targeted key installations of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—two Pakistan-based terror outfits on Wednesday midnight. Hours after the attack, visuals emerged showing the Pakistani Army standing with LeT commander Abdul Rauf, attending the funeral of killed terrorists.

Advertisment

The visuals were from Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, showed several members of the Pakistani army attending the funeral.

The Pakistani army was seen offering ceremonial participation at the funeral. Moreover, Abdul Rauf and army personnel were seen at the funeral of the terrorists killed in Indian strikes.

Also read: Destroyed: Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab's training camp, HQs of Jaish, LeT, 3 decades of terror infra smoked by India's Operation Sindoor

Advertisment

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora shared a video on X, showing the Pakistani Army at the funeral. He wrote, "Even after 9/11, 26/11, Abbottabad & now #Pahalgam, how much more proof does the world need?"

Further, Retired Major Surendra Poonia also reacted to the images, saying, "Serving Pakistani Army officers are openly attending the funerals of terrorists eliminated in Operation Sindoor — a stark reminder that the Pakistani Army and terrorism always walk hand in hand!"

WATCH | Breaking | 'Jaish & LeT terror camps identified, no military sites targeted'

Advertisment

As India strikes in Pakistan, one of the main targets of the strike was in Bahawalpur, a major city in Pakistan's Punjab province, and the ideological and operational nerve center of JeM.

Located around 400 km from Lahore, Bahawalpur houses the infamous Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah complex, also known as the Usman-o-Ali campus, where JeM’s leadership reportedly directs fundraising, recruitment, and radical indoctrination activities.

According to several media reports, one of the missile targets was a madrasa associated with Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of JeM and a UN-designated global terrorist.

Also read: 'Pakistan is a safe haven for terrorists': India's first briefing after Operation Sindoor | Highlights