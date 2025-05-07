Operation Sindoor avenges Pahalgam terror attack - each target camp in detail: In case you are still catching up, here are the details of Operation Sindoor conducted by Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday (May 7) to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. Addressing the media, Col Sofyia Quereshi along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh gave the details of Operation Sindoor, in which nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed.

"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response. However, Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation," the Indian government said in a release.









How India struck terror factories with new tech

The strike used precision capability and niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads that ensured no collateral damage, the Indian government said.

It added that the point of impact in each was a specific building or a group of buildings.

All the targets were neutralised with clinical efficiency, it added.

The government noted that no military establishments were targeted, and no collateral damage was reported.

India hit at the heart of terror infrastructure built over 30 years

On India's crosshairs was the terror infrastructure Pakistan systematically built over past three decades, which the Indian officers described as "a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses, and launch pads with handlers."

The government said that the targets for Operation Sindoor were selected based on credible intelligence inputs and the role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities, while taking care to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives.



Which were the 9 training camps hit in Operation Sindoor? Full details

The nine camps struck by the Indian forces were located both in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

Below is a detailed breakdown:

Camps targeted in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

> Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad

- The Sawai Nala Camp, located in Muzaffarabad in POJK, is 30 kilometres from on Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar Sector. It was a key training facility of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the main terror group implicated in the Pahalgam attack.

This terror module was the germination centre for the attack on civilians and security forces in Sonmarg on 20 October 2024, Gulmarg on 24 October 2024 and the Pahalgam attack, the government said.

> Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad

This terror camp of Jaish- e-Mohammad, founded by Maulana Masood Azhar, was being used as staging area for attacks, as well as to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle cum survival techniques for carrying out such attacks across LoC in Kashmir.

> Gulpur Camp, Kotli

This base, 30 kilometres from the LoC, was used by LeT terrorists operating in Rajauri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists trained in this base had carried out attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and on pilgrims in a bus on 9 June 2024. This camp was frequently visited by Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, to give speeches of indoctrination and terror motivation.



> Abbas Camp, Kotli

This camp is 13 kilometres away from the LoC opposite Rajauri and the nerve centre for the training of suicide bombers of LeT.

This camp has training infrastructure for about 50 terrorists, according to the Indian government.



> Barnala Camp, Bhimber

Located 9 km from LoC opposite Rajauri-Poonch Sector, the camp was used for training terrorists in handling weapons, making improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as for jungle survival techniques.

Camps targeted inside Pakistan

> Sarjal Camp, Sialkot

This camp is located about 6 km from the International Border opposite Samba-Kathua.

The terrorists who killed four personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in March 2025 were trained and launched from this camp, according to the Indian officials.

> Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot

This camp, nearly 12 km from the International Boundary near Sialkot, was a key training facility of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. It was used as the control centre in the revival of terrorism in the Kathua and Jammu regions. The Pathankot Air Force Base attack was planned and directed from this camp.

> Markaz Taiba, Muridke

Located around 25 kilometres from the international boundary, this was the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba led by Hafiz Saeed. Terrorists trained in Muridke have been linked to the Mumbai attacks.

Ajmal Kasab, the Pakistani terrorist captured alive and hanged by India after the Mumbai attack, had confessed to having received training at Muridke. Another conspirator of the Mumbai attack, David Coleman Headley, also got training at this camp.

> Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur

This is the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, located around 100 km from the International Boundary.

This camp was used for recruiting, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists, and was frequently visited by Masood Azhar, who issued directions to their cadre.