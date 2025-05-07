Operation Sindoor: India’s Rafale vs Pakistan’s F-16 — Which fighter jet is more deadly?

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, India on the Wednesday, launched precision air strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror hubs deep inside Pakistan. For the first time, Rafale fighter jets were used, armed with Scalp cruise missiles and HAMMER precision bombs. However, the success of Operation Sindoor reveals the edge of India's Rafale over Pakistan's F-16 jets.
The Dassault Rafale, a 4.5 generation multirole fighter jet was India’s aircraft of choice. Equipped with advanced radar, stealth design, and electronic warfare systems, they delivered precise strikes on key Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed installations in Pakistan. Rafales the most advanced fighter jet in IAF arsenal. India’s Rafales feature 13 India-specific enhancements, including the Meteor beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile, advanced electronic warfare suites, and superior radar and communication systems.
Pakistan's F-16 Fighting Falcon, used by Pakistan, is a versatile American-built fighter introduced in the 1970s. Despite upgrades, these fighting falcons lack the sensor fusion, range of munitions, and low observability of the Rafale. Though they are effective in dogfights but trail in strike missions and avionics. The fleet faces maintenance challenges due to financial constraints and US oversight, limiting operational availability.
Rafale vs F-16 comparison in Stealth & Avionics: Rafale jets are superior as they feature low radar observability due to its semi-stealth airframe and also its advanced AESA radar (RBE2-AA).
Weapons load: Rafale is compatible with long-range and precision-strike weapons like the Scalp cruise missile (deep strike, 450 km range) and Meteor air-to-air missile (BVR dominance). The F-16 can on the other hand carry AMRAAMs and JDAMs.
Electronic warfare: Rafale’s SPECTRA EW suite is among the best in the world, offering active jamming, threat identification, radar decoys, and countermeasures against SAMs and enemy radar. Pak's F-16s, unless upgraded with modern EW pods, lack a fully integrated system comparable in capability or coverage.
Air superiority: While both these jets are capable in dogfights, Rafale has a clear advantage in Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat due to Meteor missile, superior radar, as well as data link integration. It can detect, engage, and eliminate threats well before the F-16 comes into range. India’s choice of the Rafale proved critical. The operation showed that Rafale, equipped with advanced European weaponry, outmatches the older F-16 in deep strike and precision missions.