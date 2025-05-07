Operation Sindoor: India’s Rafale vs Pakistan’s F-16 — Which fighter jet is more deadly?

Source: PTI

Air superiority: While both these jets are capable in dogfights, Rafale has a clear advantage in Beyond Visual Range (BVR) combat due to Meteor missile, superior radar, as well as data link integration. It can detect, engage, and eliminate threats well before the F-16 comes into range. India’s choice of the Rafale proved critical. The operation showed that Rafale, equipped with advanced European weaponry, outmatches the older F-16 in deep strike and precision missions.