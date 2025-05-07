The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, which was held on Wednesday (May 7), has confirmed that the Pakistan Army has full authority to respond to Indian aggression at a time, place, and in a manner of its choosing.

The NSC was held at the Prime Minister’s Office as tensions with India continue to rise, and was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace with dignity, the NSC warned that any further aggression will be met with full force and held India solely responsible for the consequences of its reckless behavior.

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, the National Security Advisor, federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Mohsin Naqvi, Attaullah Tarar, and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar had attended the meeting.

The chiefs of the three armed forces, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Director General of ISI were also present.